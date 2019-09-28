HURIWA Demands Suspension, Arrest Of Head of Presidential Amnesty Office

One of the allegations against Dokubo is that he approved the payment of N1.6bn for 400 wooden canoes at N4m each.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2019

 

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has called for the suspension and arrest of Head of Presidential Amnesty Office, Prof Charles Dokubo.

In a statement, the group said it is seeking for a transparent investigation into several allegations levelled against Dokubo.

HURIWA threatened to mobilise the civil society community in Nigeria to carryout law based action against Dokubo if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to sanction him.


 

