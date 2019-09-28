I Can't Get Over The Way Sowore Is Being Treated –Nollywood Star, Stella Damasus

Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3, 2019 by operatives of the DSS for calling on Nigerians to pour out to the streets to express their anger at the poor state of governance in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2019

 

Nigerian movie star and producer, Stella Damasus, has expressed disgust over how pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, is being treated by the government through the Department of State Services.

Damascus, who took to her Twitter handle earlier on Saturday to express her feelings, said, “Anyone who is not outraged about the way #Sowore has been treated does not know what democracy means.

“I still can't get over it.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the DSS to release him on bail but despite that directive, the government is yet to free Sowore.

 

