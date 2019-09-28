Impeachment: Bayelsa Lawmakers Desert Assembly

Against the backdrop of alleged planned impeachment of the Speaker of

the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Tonye Emmanuel Isenah, lawmakers

– both those loyal to the speaker and those loyal to Governor Seriake

Dickson, have deserted the assembly solely to forestall crisis that

may arise from their actions.



Isenah, who was elected on June as the speaker of the state assembly,

is under intense pressure from Governor Dickson to resign his position

or face impeachment to pave way for a lawmaker from Southern Ijaw

local government to take over, in order to help his party, the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP), win the area, Daily Trust reports.



It was also alleged that the speaker, who is a critical member of

Dickson’s led restoration caucus of the Bayelsa PDP, the family that

produced the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri, had

last month refused the directive to commence impeachment process on

the deputy governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd) and that was when

his predicament started.



The assembly sat last for normal legislative business on September 13,

2019, before the crisis started, since then, an attempt by the

leadership of the house to sit has always been thwarted due to

inability of members to turn up to form a quorum.



Isenah, who is said to be fully backed by opposition members of the

House, had convened a sitting last Monday to announced a long recess

till after the governorship election, but lawmakers did not turn up,

even on September 25, 2019, the speaker also convened an emergency

sitting for 10 am, but members could not turn up, even when the

speaker was spotted in the assembly premises around 10:45 am, and

drove out after spending about fifteen minutes at his office.



When Daily Trust visited the state Assembly complex, the tension was

high, the staff of the assembly were seen discussing the crisis in the

house. No lawmaker was in the office, while visitors and journalists

were subjected to thorough security checks at the entrance.



Since the impasse started, lawmakers hardly go to the office; no

committee sitting, no oversight function, the assembly complex is

generally calm and quiet compared to what it used to be.



It was learnt that lawmakers loyal to the governor had been mobilized

to carry out an impeachment proceeding against Isenah, who had

insisted that his resignation would not add any value to the PDP’s

quest to win the November 16 election.



But, an insider in the assembly told Daily Trust Saturday that the

major hindrance at the moment for the lawmakers loyal to the governor

to carry out the impeachment is the mace, which he said had gone

missing since the crisis started.



Also, some external forces, powered by the opposition, are planning to

protect Isenah to enable him to retain his office. The APC has about

four lawmakers in the assembly, who are said to be against the move to

remove the speaker, whom they described as a good fellow, and so they

may possibly stand against any motion to impeach the speaker.



The speaker was said to have reached a compromise with Dickson and PDP

leaders in the state to relinquish his office in the event that

Senator Douye Diri, who hails from his Kolokuma-Opokuma Local

Government Area, wins the November 16 governorship election.



But after Diri won the primaries, PDP leaders were said to have

persuaded Isenah to resign from his position to pave way for a

lawmaker from Southern Ijaw local government to emerge in order for

the party to garner votes from the council. But Isenah is insisting he

would not let go of his position before the poll.



The speaker in his Facebook post and later a statement by his media

aide, Mr. Aotendeike Boloigha, said he had served the PDP faithfully

and was yet to see how his resignation would help the party in the

poll.



He said: “My stand on the issue of resignation has been that I have

served the party, PDP and Governor Seriake Dickson faithfully and will

not resign as doing so at this time will not in any way help the party

succeed in the November 16 governorship election.



“I call on my teaming supporters to distance themselves from making

unnecessary statements and posts in the social media. When the need

arises, I will make an official statement on my stands.”



Dickson, during a media chat yesterday dispelled any plan to impeach

the speaker or force him to resign from his position, saying that the

Assembly is stable and united.



Dickson, who had earlier in the day inaugurated a 10-member PDP peace

and reconciliation committee headed by Senator Inatimi Spiff, said in

politics, there must be minor disagreements and misunderstandings, but

it takes an experienced leader to handle such situation.



He said: “The speaker is a very promising young politician and I

believe he has a great future, the assembly is stable and united, but

because I’m not a member of that assembly, I won’t say more, the

speaker is in the better position to say more.



“You know in politics we have minor disagreements and

misunderstandings, but we have experience on how we react and handle

these things. We have a very wonderful House of Assembly and the

leadership and members are doing very well.”



A PDP source said Isenah’s travails were based on his refusal to

initiate an impeachment proceeding against the Deputy Governor, Rear

Admiral John Jonah (retd).



“It is not just about an agreement to step down; it is about the

deputy governor. The powers that be accused the deputy governor of

planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an

incumbent deputy governor. They don’t want that to happen.



“There are insinuations that Jonah wants to join the APC and contest

the Bayelsa East senatorial election, which will be vacant if the APC

wins the governorship election because the incumbent senator is the

running mate to the APC candidate, David Lyon. So, the party leaders

want Jonah out of the way but Isenah is refusing to be used to carry

out the process,” he said.



Meanwhile, Dickson has said that the APC does not have what it takes

to win any elections under a peaceful and democratic atmosphere in the

state, no matter their antics.



The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fidelis

Soriwei, also maintained that the PDP would beat its major opposition

to retain political control in Bayelsa in the forthcoming polls as it

has always done.



He said the PDP candidate, Diri, has had a robust history productive

public service driven by his passion and love for Bayelsa and the Ijaw

nation.



He said the outcome of the APC's controversial governorship primaries

reflected the pitiable credentials of the party, and its level of

unpreparedness in terms of engaging the PDP in a free, fair and

credible political contest.



Describing the APC governorship candidate as unsellable, the governor

called on the media to provide a platform for all the governorship

candidates to debate on issues bordering on their party manifestoes,

the polity, and development of the state.



He said: “This election is a very important election where you will

either vote for stability or instability, security or insecurity,

development or retrogression. But knowing the kind of people you are,

I know the party you will cast your votes for.



“The candidates are all there. As a party, we are preparing to

kick-start our campaigns. I know the other side (the APC) is not

prepared for the election. They are preparing to kill and maim. They

are preparing for a fight and intimidation of our people.



“As usual, they are also preparing to write and announce fake results.

But my party will be going out to all the nooks and crannies to talk

to the people.”