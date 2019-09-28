Nigeria 300 Children: They're Drug Addicts, Violent, Claim Parents Of Children Chained In Kaduna

There was drama in front of the Ahmad Bn Hambal Islamiyya School in

Rigasa, Igaba Local Government of Kaduna State when parents of the

over 300 children evacuated by police called for the release of their

children from police custody, saying they see no reason why the police

should take their wards away from the school.



The police had on Thursday, raided the school, and took with them over

300 children in 15 Danfo buses to the Kaduna Police Command

headquarters.



Police authorities alleged that the children were said to have been

placed in dehumanizing conditions, cramped in rooms, with some of them

in chains while others had big scars and injuries on their bodies

which must have been as a result of torture. There were also

allegations of sexual abuse.



Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Aji Janga, while briefing

journalists after the raid, said they acted based on information that

something is going on at the rehabilitation centre.



He said, “So, I sent my DPO here to check what was going on. On

getting here, we discovered that this is neither a rehabilitation

centre nor an Islamic school. You can see it yourself that they are

small children, some of whom are brought from neighbouring African

countries like Burkina Faso, Mali and others and from across Nigeria.

Most of them were even chained.



“The man operating this home claimed that parents brought their

children here for rehabilitation. But, from the look of things, this

is not a rehabilitation centre. No reasonable parent will bring his

children to this place.



“So, we are going to investigate them and get to the root of the

matter. We will find out the real motive behind this centre, and if

they are found wanting they will be charged to court.”



The proprietor of the centre, Malam Ismaila, had however refuted the

allegations, saying all they do in the centre is to teach Islam.



He said, “All those allegations of torture, dehumanization, and

homosexuality are false and mere allegations. We do nothing here other

than teaching people Islam.



“They don’t do anything other than recitation of Qur’an, pray and

worship God. Those chained are the stubborn ones who attempted running

away. Those who don’t attempt running away are not chained. Some were

chained before and after settling down, they were freed."



On hearing about the raid on Friday, parents of the children stormed

the school premises and demanded the release of the children from

police custody. The school was however shut down.



Daily Trust reports that students, including the mature men among

them, were mostly drug addicts and children whose parents took to the

school for rehabilitation and also to acquire quranic knowledge.



One of the women, Shafa’atu Zakari, said she has six children in the

school who were drug addicts and were uncontrollable, which was why

she took them to the school to acquire Qu’ranic knowledge.



“We brought the children to the school because we don’t know what to

do with them. Presently, four of my children are among the children

evacuated by the police. We demand their release because the founder

of the school is doing everything possible within Islamic teaching to

rehabilitate them for us,” she said.



Maman Jibril, whose son Jibril has been in the school for six years,

said, “The boy became a threat to us (his parents) so we took him to

the Islamiyya school for rehabilitation and to God be the glory he has

changed. I visit him from time to time and I have never seen anything

wrong going on in the school."



Ahmed Balarabe, who lives close to the school, denied the allegations

of sexual abuse on the children as alleged by the police.



He said, “I share a fence with the school and my two sons attended the

same school before their graduation, and they never told me anything

of such. Being a neighbor, who also has access to the school, I should

know if such a thing is happening there,” he said.



One of the directors of the school, Malam Mohammed Auwal El’Zubair,

also denied all allegations made by the police, saying all the

children were brought with the consent of their parents.



On Friday morning, the children were taken to the Ranchers Bees

Stadium where they were kept to be handed over to the appropriate

agency in charge of children’s welfare.