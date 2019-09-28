Obasanjo To Nigerian Doctors: Abandoning Patients To Go On Strike Unethical

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says medical practitioners in
Nigeria should consider the well-being of patients before embarking on
a strike.
He stated this at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the
National Association of Government General Medical and Dental
Practitioners (NAGGMD) in Abeokuta.
Obasanjo said, “My position is that since the care for your patient is
a major ethical issue of your profession, abandoning them to go on
strike is even more unethical. You should fashion another way to show
your displeasure and not doing so at the expense of your patients.”