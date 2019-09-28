President Buhari Sacks Nigeria Securities Tribunal Chairman

This is contained in a circular by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack of the Chairman,
Investment and Securities Tribunal, Mr. Siaka Isiah Idoko-Akoh.

“I write to convey the approval of Mr. President for your removal from
office as the Chairman of the Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST)
with immediate effect. Accordingly, you are required to hand over the
office of the Chairman including all property(ies) of the IST in your
custody to Mr. J. I. Udunni, a full-time member of the Tribunal, who
by this same letter from the State House has been appointed as Acting
Chairman of the IST,” the memo said.

Responding to the sacking, the Chairman FCT Council, Aliyu Maradun, at
a joint briefing on Friday in Abuja said, “It is very unfortunate that
the Chairman, Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST) Mr. Isiah
Idoko-Akoh, unilaterally handled IST as if it is his own personal
private property without recourse to Civil/ Public Service Rules and
Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The struggle for emancipation of worker and revival of IST became
pertinent, when the union discovered that the Tribunal is on the verge
of being collapsed by the former Chairman, due to his high-handedness,
maladministration and high level of corruption in which the union
petitioned ICPC, EFCC and Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit
(PICA) for investigation and prosecution."

SaharaReporters, New York

