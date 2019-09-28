President Buhari Sacks Nigeria Securities Tribunal Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack of the Chairman,

Investment and Securities Tribunal, Mr. Siaka Isiah Idoko-Akoh.



This is contained in a circular by the Permanent Secretary Federal

Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse.



“I write to convey the approval of Mr. President for your removal from

office as the Chairman of the Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST)

with immediate effect. Accordingly, you are required to hand over the

office of the Chairman including all property(ies) of the IST in your

custody to Mr. J. I. Udunni, a full-time member of the Tribunal, who

by this same letter from the State House has been appointed as Acting

Chairman of the IST,” the memo said.



Responding to the sacking, the Chairman FCT Council, Aliyu Maradun, at

a joint briefing on Friday in Abuja said, “It is very unfortunate that

the Chairman, Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST) Mr. Isiah

Idoko-Akoh, unilaterally handled IST as if it is his own personal

private property without recourse to Civil/ Public Service Rules and

Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.



“The struggle for emancipation of worker and revival of IST became

pertinent, when the union discovered that the Tribunal is on the verge

of being collapsed by the former Chairman, due to his high-handedness,

maladministration and high level of corruption in which the union

petitioned ICPC, EFCC and Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit

(PICA) for investigation and prosecution."