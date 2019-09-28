Rise Up Against Assault On Judiciary, Deji Adeyanju Tells CJN, Nigerians

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2019

 

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has called on the Chief Justice if Nigeria, Abubakar Tanko, and other lovers of democracy to save the judiciary from assault of tyranny.

He made this call while reacting to the plan by the Nigerian Government to drag Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, before the National Judicial Council for granting pro-democracy activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, bail.

He said the nation's democracy was on the verge of collapse and the time to rise up and defend it was now.

Adeyanju added that it does not matter whose right was being violated but once there was a violation of rights, citizens must rise up in their defense.

He said, “This is a government that has no regard for the rule of law or respect for the doctrine of separation of powers, which is the hallmark of constitutional democracy.

“CJN Tanko and every lover of democracy must save the judiciary from this assault of tyranny.

“Like I always say, it does not matter whose right is being violated, once we see a violation of the rights of others, we must rise up in their defense.

“Besides, this particular judge is one of their compliance judge, who has given many favourable judgments to the government since 2015 including the initial 45 days detention order of Sowore which the government hurriedly complied with, so why get angry now because he turned against them this time.”

 

