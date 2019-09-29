Access To Information Day: IFJ Condemns Internet Shutdowns In Africa, Asia

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), has bemoaned the

shutdown of internet services across the world, especially in Africa.



The body which is based in Brussels Belgium also accused the Belgian

government of hindering access to information in 2019.



“We are witnessing how governments use excuses of all kinds to prevent

citizens' free access to information,” Anthony Bellanger, IFJ’s

general secretary said.



“On the International Day for Universal Access to Information, we want

to condemn those governments who block the free access to information

and internet and call on them to adopt information laws that guarantee

and protect this access. This is a non-negotiable right in any

democratic system”.



The IFJ notes that 31 countries have so far used internet restrictions

to curb free speech and a right to information in 2019.



According to the organisation, internet shutdown is not the only form

of repression that has been used against the media in recent times. It

noted that several media outlets have been barred from disseminating

information.



“The 2018 #KeepItOn report recorded a 161% increase of internet

shutdowns from 2016 to 2018 (75 in 2016 to 196 in 2018), while

politically motivated media shutdowns have become widespread,” the IFJ

said.



The key culprits identified in 2019 have been, Egypt, Sudan, Turkey,

India, Venezuela, Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, and Myanmar.



In Sudan, the Bashir regime shut down access to social media before he

was ousted from office, in Egypt, 34,000 websites have been targeted

with total or partial closure, in India, there have been 72 focused

internet shutdowns and in Turkey, over 170 media channels have been

closed since 2016 for spreading ‘terrorism propaganda'.



Although Nigeria was not mentioned, the country’s government has been

acting paranoid. Prominent among its attacks on bloggers and online

critics are Agba Jalingo and Dadiyata Abubakar, both of whom have

remained in illegal detention.

