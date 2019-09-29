Buhari Regime To Arraign Sowore On Monday

The President Muhammadu Buhari regime will on Monday arraign human
rights activist and convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele
Sowore, before a federal high court in Abuja.
He is to be arraigned on seven counts of treasonable felony, money
laundering, and cybercrimes which was instituted against him by the
Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.
The Department of State Services, which has been detaining the former
presidential candidate since August 3, continues to hold him in
custody in violation of the court order granting him bail six days
ago.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who earlier on August 8, granted the DSS
permission to hold the activist for 45, had on September 24, granted
him bail.
Despite meeting the bail condition on September 25, Sowore has not
been released by the DSS.
Multiple sources confirmed to the newspaper that the criminal case
instituted against Sowore was not assigned to Justice Taiwo Taiwo, but
to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who has subsequently fixed Monday for
arraignment, Punch reports.