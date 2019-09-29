Buhari Regime To Arraign Sowore On Monday



The President Muhammadu Buhari regime will on Monday arraign human

rights activist and convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele

Sowore, before a federal high court in Abuja.



He is to be arraigned on seven counts of treasonable felony, money

laundering, and cybercrimes which was instituted against him by the

Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.



The Department of State Services, which has been detaining the former

presidential candidate since August 3, continues to hold him in

custody in violation of the court order granting him bail six days

ago.



Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who earlier on August 8, granted the DSS

permission to hold the activist for 45, had on September 24, granted

him bail.



Despite meeting the bail condition on September 25, Sowore has not

been released by the DSS.



Multiple sources confirmed to the newspaper that the criminal case

instituted against Sowore was not assigned to Justice Taiwo Taiwo, but

to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who has subsequently fixed Monday for

arraignment, Punch reports.



