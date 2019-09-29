Father Who Chained Daughter, Son For 2 Years Dies In NAPTIP Custody

Malam Muhammadu Ujudud, who chained his daughter and son for two years
over alleged disobedience, has died in the custody of the National
Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), Kano
command.
Confirming the death, the Commandant of Agency, Alhaji Shehu Umar,
said the man died on Friday at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital
Kano.
Umar said, “The man was brought to the command around 6 pm and while
at the command he sought our permission to ease himself and before you
know it, he slumped and we rushed him to the hospital where he later
passed on while receiving treatment.
“His wife has confirmed to us that prior to his arrest, the man was
suffering from heart problem and blood pressure,” he said
The NAPTIP commandant however assured that the agency would continue
with its investigation into the circumstances that led to the chaining
of the deceased’s children.
“We will go back to the village and find out from the man’s neighbours
about his behaviors and why he chained his children. His death will
not stop us from furthering our investigation,” he assured.
Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that Malam Ujudud was arrested in Rinji
village of Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State by the NAPTIP’s
official for allegedly chaining his two children for two years over
alleged disobedience.
While the female was chained for allegedly rejecting forced marriage,
her sibling was said to have been chained for allegedly becoming a
drug addict.