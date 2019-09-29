Father Who Chained Daughter, Son For 2 Years Dies In NAPTIP Custody

Malam Muhammadu Ujudud, who chained his daughter and son for two years

over alleged disobedience, has died in the custody of the National

Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), Kano

command.



Confirming the death, the Commandant of Agency, Alhaji Shehu Umar,

said the man died on Friday at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital

Kano.



Umar said, “The man was brought to the command around 6 pm and while

at the command he sought our permission to ease himself and before you

know it, he slumped and we rushed him to the hospital where he later

passed on while receiving treatment.



“His wife has confirmed to us that prior to his arrest, the man was

suffering from heart problem and blood pressure,” he said



The NAPTIP commandant however assured that the agency would continue

with its investigation into the circumstances that led to the chaining

of the deceased’s children.



“We will go back to the village and find out from the man’s neighbours

about his behaviors and why he chained his children. His death will

not stop us from furthering our investigation,” he assured.



Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that Malam Ujudud was arrested in Rinji

village of Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State by the NAPTIP’s

official for allegedly chaining his two children for two years over

alleged disobedience.



While the female was chained for allegedly rejecting forced marriage,

her sibling was said to have been chained for allegedly becoming a

drug addict.

