Miyetti Allah: Yahaya Bello Gives Fulani Herdsmen Free Hand To Operate In Kogi, So We Endorsed Him For Reelection

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has

adopted Governor Yahaya Bello as its candidate for the November 16

governorship election in the state, saying he gives Fulani herdsmen

freedom to operate.



The National Organising Secretary of the group, Aliyu Saleh, who made

the declaration at a news conference in Lokoja on Saturday, directed

Fulani in the state to immediately embark on "Ruga-to-Ruga" campaign

for the re-election of Bello.



Saleh said the group decided to support the governor for providing a

secure environment for Fulani to operate in the state.



“We are also supporting the governor for approving free contagious

bovine pleuropneumonia (CBPP) vaccination for over 23,000 cows

belonging to our members in the state,” he said.



The group also commended Bello for putting in place measures which had

led to a reduction in clashes between farmers and herders in the

state.



It also stated that the governor had given its members a sense of

belonging by appointing one of them into his cabinet and by making

their leaders members of the traditional councils at the state and

local government levels.



The national organizing secretary, who was flanked by the state

Chairman of MACBAN, Umaru Jaido, added that they decided to endorse

Bello because of their love for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All

Progressives Congress (APC).



The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs,

Abubakar Ohere, who received the endorsement document on behalf of the

governor, thanked the group for adopting Bello as its candidate.