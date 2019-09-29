Zamfara Qur’an Desecration: Governor Matawalle Suspends Teachers, Shuts Down School

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State has ordered the

immediate suspension of all staff of Shatima Model Primary School,

Tudun Wada, Gusau, following the desecration of the Qur’an in the

school.



In a statement on Saturday by DirectorGeneral, Press Affairs, Yusuf

Idris, the governor also ordered for the indefinite closure of the

school.



Matawalle also directed the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education

Board to immediately recruit and post three additional security men to

all the public primary schools in Gusau, the state capital.



Similarly, the governor asked security agencies and relevant Shariah

implementation bodies to immediately set up a committee that will

investigate the alleged Qur’an desecration.



“Even though he is not in the country but in faraway USA, for the

benefit of the state, Governor Matawalle on hearing the bad news when

it occurred on Friday, called on the people of the state especially

those in the state capital to be more vigilant in order to raise alarm

against all those perpetrating the dastardly act so that the

government can take lasting solution against the attitude,” the

statement stressed.