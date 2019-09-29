Zamfara Qur’an Desecration: Governor Matawalle Suspends Teachers, Shuts Down School

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State has ordered the
immediate suspension of all staff of Shatima Model Primary School,
Tudun Wada, Gusau, following the desecration of the Qur’an in the
school.

In a statement on Saturday by DirectorGeneral, Press Affairs, Yusuf
Idris, the governor also ordered for the indefinite closure of the
school.

Matawalle also directed the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education
Board to immediately recruit and post three additional security men to
all the public primary schools in Gusau, the state capital.

Similarly, the governor asked security agencies and relevant Shariah
implementation bodies to immediately set up a committee that will
investigate the alleged Qur’an desecration.

“Even though he is not in the country but in faraway USA, for the
benefit of the state, Governor Matawalle on hearing the bad news when
it occurred on Friday, called on the people of the state especially
those in the state capital to be more vigilant in order to raise alarm
against all those perpetrating the dastardly act so that the
government can take lasting solution against the attitude,” the
statement stressed.

SaharaReporters, New York

