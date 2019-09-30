Angry Mob Kills Three Suspected Kidnappers In Abuja

An angry Mob on Monday morning burnt to death three suspected kidnappers at Dutse Alhaji area of Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

According to an official of VIO, Aminu Umar, the incident happened at about 8:00am when a lady inside moving vehicle was heard screaming for help.

He said, “The lady was suddenly pushed out of the vehicle while screaming. A motorist, who saw what had happened, pulled over in front of the vehicle and blocked it under the Dutse Bridge.

“From there, commercial motorcycle riders surrounded the vehicle and told them to come out.

“They asked them if the vehicle was one chance (kidnappers) and the next thing, they started beating them and eventually put fire on them and the vehicle.”

On his part, the route Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, Sylvanus Ekpenyong, said that his men were alerted to the event by some people while on duty.

He said, “We were at Dutse Junction and got information that there was traffic building up before the Dutse Bridge because a vehicle was on fire.

“We rushed down there to clear the road only to see three dead bodies inside the burnt vehicle.

“When we made inquiries from eyewitnesses, they said it was one chance (kidnappers).”

An eyewitness, who works as a commercial motorcycle rider, Aliyu Mohammed, said that angry transport operators attacked and burnt the suspects because it was obvious they were kidnappers as described by the victim.

Mohammed said that it was the normal tactics of kidnappers operating in Abuja to push victims out of moving vehicles after carrying out their illegal act.

NAN also reports that security agents were on the ground to ensure the bodies of the suspects were evacuated to a mortuary.