Armed Robbers Code-named 'Dreaded' Planning To Attack Aba Banks -Police

The police said the gang, with the name 'Dreaded', was bringing in arms.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019

Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu

 

The Abia State Police Command has raised the alarm over a planned
attack by armed robbers to attack banks and other financial
institutions in Aba, Abia State.

The police said the gang, with the name 'Dreaded', was bringing in arms.

In a statement by the spokesman for the police in the state, Geoffrey
Ogbonna, the police advised "all financial institutions in the state
to adopt extra measures towards protecting their institutions, urged
hoteliers to be watchful over the people coming into their facility to
lodge".

The statement said further, “Any member of the public with credible
information that will lead to the arrest of the members of the gang
should give it directly to the commissioner of police for the purpose
of absolute confidentiality.

“Members of the public are assured of the state government and Abia
police command’s resolve to assure the protection of life and property
of all law-abiding citizens of the state.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech DSS Bars Lawyer, Relatives From Seeing Arrested Journalist, Onumah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Free Speech How Sowore Predicted Long Ago That DSS Would Not Let Him Go –Segun Adeniyi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Siasia's Mother Freed By Kidnappers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive Buhari’s Regime Mounts Pressure On Acting Chief Judge Of Federal High Court To Assign Sowore's Case File
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Rescue 19 Pregnant Girls At Lagos Baby Factory, Arrest Two Traffickers
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM DSS Planning To Secretly Arraign Sowore Next Week On Fresh Charges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Taxes Fowler Dragged To Court For Continuing As FIRS Boss Despite End Of Tenure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Nigerians In Diaspora Petition World Bank To Stop Another $2.5-Billion Loan To Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Regime To Arraign Sowore On Monday
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Father Who Chained Daughter, Son For 2 Years Dies In NAPTIP Custody
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Government Arrests Another Journalist, Chido Onumah
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam Zamfara Qur’an Desecration: Governor Matawalle Suspends Teachers, Shuts Down School
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Hours After Arrest, DSS Releases Journalist, Chido Onumah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal DSS Cannot Complain The Handling Of Sowore's Case By Justice Taiwo, Says Falana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity Insecurity: Catholics Call For Restructuring Of Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Free Speech DSS Bars Lawyer, Relatives From Seeing Arrested Journalist, Onumah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad