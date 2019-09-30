Armed Robbers Code-named 'Dreaded' Planning To Attack Aba Banks -Police

Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu

The Abia State Police Command has raised the alarm over a planned

attack by armed robbers to attack banks and other financial

institutions in Aba, Abia State.



The police said the gang, with the name 'Dreaded', was bringing in arms.



In a statement by the spokesman for the police in the state, Geoffrey

Ogbonna, the police advised "all financial institutions in the state

to adopt extra measures towards protecting their institutions, urged

hoteliers to be watchful over the people coming into their facility to

lodge".



The statement said further, “Any member of the public with credible

information that will lead to the arrest of the members of the gang

should give it directly to the commissioner of police for the purpose

of absolute confidentiality.



“Members of the public are assured of the state government and Abia

police command’s resolve to assure the protection of life and property

of all law-abiding citizens of the state.”



