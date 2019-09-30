Armed Robbers Code-named 'Dreaded' Planning To Attack Aba Banks -Police

The Abia State Police Command has raised the alarm over a planned
attack by armed robbers to attack banks and other financial
institutions in Aba, Abia State.
The police said the gang, with the name 'Dreaded', was bringing in arms.
In a statement by the spokesman for the police in the state, Geoffrey
Ogbonna, the police advised "all financial institutions in the state
to adopt extra measures towards protecting their institutions, urged
hoteliers to be watchful over the people coming into their facility to
lodge".
The statement said further, “Any member of the public with credible
information that will lead to the arrest of the members of the gang
should give it directly to the commissioner of police for the purpose
of absolute confidentiality.
“Members of the public are assured of the state government and Abia
police command’s resolve to assure the protection of life and property
of all law-abiding citizens of the state.”