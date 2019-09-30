Godliness, Good Leadership, Solution To Nigeria’s Problems, Says CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria has said that godliness, impeccable leadership, patriotism, and responsible followership were the panacea to the nation’s woes.

The organisation called on citizens to unite to address the myriad of challenges facing the country.

President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who said this in a message on Monday in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, called for a change of heart and attitude.

He said, “We all need a change of heart in Nigeria, a new life, so to say. The leaders and the led must be ready for a new heart.

“We must allow God to change us; He is always willing to do that but He will not force it on us.

“The salt that was given to Prophet Elisha and which he poured into the spring at Jericho for positive change was the desirable attitude Nigerians need to embrace.

“If the government provides the best opportunity for development and we continue with undesirable behaviour of corruption and selfishness, we would not be able to go far.

“If we continue to embezzle in different places where we are, our nation can never develop.”