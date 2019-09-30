Godliness, Good Leadership, Solution To Nigeria’s Problems, Says CAN

The organisation called on citizens to unite to address the myriad of challenges facing the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019

 

The Christian Association of Nigeria has said that godliness, impeccable leadership, patriotism, and responsible followership were the panacea to the nation’s woes.

The organisation called on citizens to unite to address the myriad of challenges facing the country.

President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who said this in a message on Monday in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, called for a change of heart and attitude.

He said, “We all need a change of heart in Nigeria, a new life, so to say. The leaders and the led must be ready for a new heart.

“We must allow God to change us; He is always willing to do that but He will not force it on us.

“The salt that was given to Prophet Elisha and which he poured into the spring at Jericho for positive change was the desirable attitude Nigerians need to embrace.

“If the government provides the best opportunity for development and we continue with undesirable behaviour of corruption and selfishness, we would not be able to go far.

“If we continue to embezzle in different places where we are, our nation can never develop.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Insecurity: Catholics Call For Restructuring Of Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Muslim Students Paralyse University Of Ibadan Over Student Preacher-PM News, Lagos
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion WMD: Weapons Of Mass Destruction/Deception In The Church (Part 1) By Rufus Kayode Oteniya
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides CANAN Satisfied With CAN Handling Of Its $50,000 Donation, Calls On Jonathan Government To Deny Bribery Allegations
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive Former Nigerian Maximum Ruler, Abacha, Handed Millions To Anglican Church Leaders, Exclusive Documents Reveal
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Miracles, Faith Healing And Prophecies - Tools For Exploiting Gullible Christians By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Sowore, Bakare To Take Their Plea
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Treasonable Felony: Sowore, Bakare Arrive Court Amidst Cheers 
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: The Revolution Will Happen, Says Sowore
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Manhandles Sowore In Courtroom For Speaking With Journalists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore: I'm Ready For Buhari Regime's Ridiculous Charges
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Islam Zamfara Qur’an Desecration: Governor Matawalle Suspends Teachers, Shuts Down School
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Arewa Youths Movement Threatens OPC Leader, Gani Adams, Calls Him Warmonger
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore: Court Fixes Friday For Fresh Bail Application Hearing
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Hours After Arrest, DSS Releases Journalist, Chido Onumah
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Regime To Arraign Sowore On Monday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad