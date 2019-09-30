Independence: Adamawa State Governor Releases 18 Prisoners

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019

 

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has approved the release of 18 prisoners in five facilities across the state.

This was made known through a statement by the Director General of Media and Communications, Solomon Kumangar.

The statement reads, “In commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has signed an executive order approving the release of 18 prisoners serving various jail terms in five correctional facilities across Adamawa State.

“This is pursuant to the governor’s power of prerogative of mercy under Section 22 (I)(d) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The statement named locations of the correctional facilities from which inmates are to be released as Numan, Yola, Ganye, Jada and Kojoli, and said documents giving effects to the governor’s executive order had already been dispatched to the facilities.

 

