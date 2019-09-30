JUST IN: Bayelsa Speaker Impeached, Obolo Takes Over

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly was on Monday invaded by hoodlums, who shot sporadically all across the premises.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019

 

Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr Tonye Isenah, has been impeached.

The violence follows an alleged attempt by a faction of the house to impeach Isenah, who had been expected to resign today following pressure mounted on him by some Peoples Democratic Party leaders ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Meanwhile, some members of the House of Assembly have elected Monday Obolo as the new Speaker.

Obolo is representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 2 in the state’s Assembly.


 

SaharaReporters, New York

