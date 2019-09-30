N90 Billion Scandal: Osinbajo Must Prove His Innocence, Says CAN But VP Says Allegation Is 'Rubbish'

The money was said to have been used to prosecute the 2019 presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, who eventually won the election

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019

 

The Christian Association of Nigeria says its visit to Vice-President
Yemi Osinbajo on Friday was to hear his side of the story regarding
Osinbajo's alleged involvement in a N90-billion scandal.

The money was said to have been used to prosecute the 2019
presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress candidate,
President Muhammadu Buhari, who eventually won the election

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayolunle, in a statement by his media aide,
Bayo Oladeji, said, “Anyone accused of corruption has to prove his or
her innocence with documentary evidence before the court of competent
jurisdiction as we all know before his or her innocence can be upheld.

“After we had interacted with him and he said that the allegation was
baseless and should be treated as rubbish, and not only that, he said
that he was going to pursue the matter legally to prove his innocence.
We then assured him that if he is proved innocent, then we throw our
weight behind him.

“We thereafter prayed for him and our nation Nigeria. We urged him to
continue to serve the nation with clean hands.

“The leadership of CAN has never endorsed corruption. In our earlier
visits to President Muhammadu Buhari, we had praised him for fighting
a war against corruption, but urged him to make it comprehensive,
sparing no one irrespective of political affiliation.”
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Regime To Arraign Sowore On Monday
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Government Arrests Another Journalist, Chido Onumah
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam Zamfara Qur’an Desecration: Governor Matawalle Suspends Teachers, Shuts Down School
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Insecurity: Catholics Call For Restructuring Of Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech How Sowore Predicted Long Ago That DSS Would Not Let Him Go –Segun Adeniyi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Taxes Fowler Dragged To Court For Continuing As FIRS Boss Despite End Of Tenure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Nigerians In Diaspora Petition World Bank To Stop Another $2.5-Billion Loan To Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Regime To Arraign Sowore On Monday
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Father Who Chained Daughter, Son For 2 Years Dies In NAPTIP Custody
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Government Arrests Another Journalist, Chido Onumah
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam Zamfara Qur’an Desecration: Governor Matawalle Suspends Teachers, Shuts Down School
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Hours After Arrest, DSS Releases Journalist, Chido Onumah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal DSS Cannot Complain The Handling Of Sowore's Case By Justice Taiwo, Says Falana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity Insecurity: Catholics Call For Restructuring Of Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech DSS Bars Lawyer, Relatives From Seeing Arrested Journalist, Onumah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad