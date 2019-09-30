N90 Billion Scandal: Osinbajo Must Prove His Innocence, Says CAN But VP Says Allegation Is 'Rubbish'

The Christian Association of Nigeria says its visit to Vice-President
Yemi Osinbajo on Friday was to hear his side of the story regarding
Osinbajo's alleged involvement in a N90-billion scandal.
The money was said to have been used to prosecute the 2019
presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress candidate,
President Muhammadu Buhari, who eventually won the election
CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayolunle, in a statement by his media aide,
Bayo Oladeji, said, “Anyone accused of corruption has to prove his or
her innocence with documentary evidence before the court of competent
jurisdiction as we all know before his or her innocence can be upheld.
“After we had interacted with him and he said that the allegation was
baseless and should be treated as rubbish, and not only that, he said
that he was going to pursue the matter legally to prove his innocence.
We then assured him that if he is proved innocent, then we throw our
weight behind him.
“We thereafter prayed for him and our nation Nigeria. We urged him to
continue to serve the nation with clean hands.
“The leadership of CAN has never endorsed corruption. In our earlier
visits to President Muhammadu Buhari, we had praised him for fighting
a war against corruption, but urged him to make it comprehensive,
sparing no one irrespective of political affiliation.”