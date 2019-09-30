N90 Billion Scandal: Osinbajo Must Prove His Innocence, Says CAN But VP Says Allegation Is 'Rubbish'

The Christian Association of Nigeria says its visit to Vice-President

Yemi Osinbajo on Friday was to hear his side of the story regarding

Osinbajo's alleged involvement in a N90-billion scandal.



The money was said to have been used to prosecute the 2019

presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress candidate,

President Muhammadu Buhari, who eventually won the election



CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayolunle, in a statement by his media aide,

Bayo Oladeji, said, “Anyone accused of corruption has to prove his or

her innocence with documentary evidence before the court of competent

jurisdiction as we all know before his or her innocence can be upheld.



“After we had interacted with him and he said that the allegation was

baseless and should be treated as rubbish, and not only that, he said

that he was going to pursue the matter legally to prove his innocence.

We then assured him that if he is proved innocent, then we throw our

weight behind him.



“We thereafter prayed for him and our nation Nigeria. We urged him to

continue to serve the nation with clean hands.



“The leadership of CAN has never endorsed corruption. In our earlier

visits to President Muhammadu Buhari, we had praised him for fighting

a war against corruption, but urged him to make it comprehensive,

sparing no one irrespective of political affiliation.”

