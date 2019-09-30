Siasia's Mother: I Don't Know Why Kidnappers Keep Kidnapping

*Kidnapped twice between 2015 and 2019

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019

Samson Siaisia

 

Beauty Uguoere, the mother of a former Super Eagles striker and coach,
Samson Siasia, says she does not know why kidnappers continue to
abduct her as she narrated her ordeal in the hands of her latest
kidnappers.

Mrs. Uguoere was first kidnapped in November 2015 before she was
released 12 days after.

Speaking of her recent kidnap, she said: “I don't know why they keep
kidnapping me. Only God knows. I was at my house when they came to
kidnap me. They took me to the place. They took care of me.

“I was sick and they bought the drugs. They cooked (food) and gave to
me (to eat).

“They didn’t beat me. There were days that there was no food. Those
days they drank garri and gave me garri to drink too.

“Sometimes, they cooked soup, prepare garri and we ate. But on Sunday,
they told me we had stayed for too long and they were tired of our
problem."

She narrated further, “They carried us on a flying boat and dropped us
in a village. I don’t know the name of the village.

“They carried us to their chairman place. I don’t even know the man.
They called Seifa and Seifa came.

“They built a small house and use tarpaulin to cover the top. That was
where they kept us."

Siasia’s mother, however, added, "As I am talking to you, I am not
well. Before they took me I was not well. I want to go to the
hospital."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

