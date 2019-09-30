Siasia's Mother: I Don't Know Why Kidnappers Keep Kidnapping

Samson Siaisia

Beauty Uguoere, the mother of a former Super Eagles striker and coach,

Samson Siasia, says she does not know why kidnappers continue to

abduct her as she narrated her ordeal in the hands of her latest

kidnappers.



Mrs. Uguoere was first kidnapped in November 2015 before she was

released 12 days after.



Speaking of her recent kidnap, she said: “I don't know why they keep

kidnapping me. Only God knows. I was at my house when they came to

kidnap me. They took me to the place. They took care of me.



“I was sick and they bought the drugs. They cooked (food) and gave to

me (to eat).



“They didn’t beat me. There were days that there was no food. Those

days they drank garri and gave me garri to drink too.



“Sometimes, they cooked soup, prepare garri and we ate. But on Sunday,

they told me we had stayed for too long and they were tired of our

problem."



She narrated further, “They carried us on a flying boat and dropped us

in a village. I don’t know the name of the village.



“They carried us to their chairman place. I don’t even know the man.

They called Seifa and Seifa came.



“They built a small house and use tarpaulin to cover the top. That was

where they kept us."



Siasia’s mother, however, added, "As I am talking to you, I am not

well. Before they took me I was not well. I want to go to the

hospital."

