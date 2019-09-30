Wife Remanded For Allegedly Stabbing Husband To Death

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Olatunde, the the accused committed the offence on September 17 at 6:00am at Tejuosho, Yaba, Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019

 

A Chief Magistrate Court, Ebute Meta, Lagos, on Monday remanded a 23-year-old woman, Stella Peter, in Kirikiri Prison for allegedly stabbing her husband to death with a kitchen knife. 

Peter is being served one count charge of murder. 

She pleaded to the charge but Magistrate A. O. Komolafe did not take her plea.

He claimed that the defendant stabbed her husband, Bala Haruna, on his back with a kitchen knife during a short fight, adding that Haruna later died as a result of the stabbing.

He said, “The defendant had asked her husband for her daily stipend and this led to an exchange of hot words

“The deceased and the defendant got into a fight and in a bid to defend herself, she took up a knife and stabbed him on his back.”

Meanwhile, Magistrate Komalafe ordered that the accused be remanded in prison pending legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions. 

She however adjourned the case till Oct. 21. 

SaharaReporters, New York

