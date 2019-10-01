Buhari Not Planning To Seek Third Term, Says Presidency

The Presidency has debunked reports that it has plans to amend the constitution regarding the two-term limit for Presidents.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said that though there had been an attempt in the past to change the constitution to allow for the-then incumbent president to stand for a third term, such attempt was wrong and unconstitutional and will not happen under the administration of Buhari.

He described President Buhari as a democrat, who respects the constitution and would never support any activity aimed at altering it.

Shehu said, “President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office ending 2023 and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.

“There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change.”







