Buhari, Ramaphosa To Hold Talks On Wednesday In South Africa

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari (R) at the State House in Abuja, Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday depart Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, for South Africa, alongside 10 state governors and ministers.

The three-day trip, which comes after recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the former apartheid nation, will see Buhari and President Cyril Ramaphosa hold talks aimed at strengthening ties between both countries.

During the trip, President Buhari is expected to hold a town hall meeting with Nigerians living in South Africa, with a view to sharing in their experiences and reassuring them of the government’s commitment to protecting their lives and property and promoting peaceful co-existence.

Both leaders are expected to sign a joint communiqué at the end of their meeting.

President Buhari is to return to Abuja on Friday.