Delta Group Calls For Sowore’s Release

The Delta State chapter of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over what it called bad governance and disobedience to court orders.

Speaking at a rally to mark the 59th independence of Nigeria in Warri, the state capital, Chairman of CDHR in Delta, Prince Taiga, called on Buhari to as a matter of importance focus on building Nigeria and also release pro-democracy and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

According to Taiga, “We have bad roads, failure in power supply, no good water, no good hospitals and corruption has taken over the entire political system.

“Our people must resist all forms of intimidation and harassment by governments at all levels and peacefully entrench a better democratic system.”

Adding his voice to the call, Israel Joe, Secretary of CDHR in the state, called on President Buhari to immediately release Sowore and respect the orders of court in line with the creed of separation of powers practiced by every democratic society.

Joe stressed the need for citizens to resist bad governance and fight for justice.

He said, “We have right to peaceful assembly and we shall occupy the Department of State Services office if they fail to obey the order of the court that had earlier mandated them to release Sowore.

“We cannot continue to tolerate the very evil killing the soul of the Nigerian state which is militarised democracy.”