Nigeria @59: My People Are Blinded By ‘Violence’, ‘Tribalism’, Says Burna Boy

Burna Boy

Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy, has described Nigeria as a country filled with people, who are blinded by “violence”, “tribalism”, “religion”, “greed”, “poverty” and “lack of education”.

In a statement, the singer said, “I want to admonish the people to take up their political responsibility and eschew tribal unrest.

“By using specific symbols, the issue of tribal unrest is depicted by the various dead men in their traditional outfits; the problem of the lack of justice in the country is seen by a bloodied and teary-eyed Lady Justice and the lack of enlightenment is depicted by the people in the classroom with blindfolds on.”