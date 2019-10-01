[email protected]: Falae, Fasoranti Others Raise Concern Over Nigeria's Worsening Insecurity

Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Chief Olu Falae

As Nigeria celebrates 59th independence anniversary today, some elder statesmen have called on the government to urgently address the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and Bishop Emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Francis Alonge, all enjoined the government to quickly improve security in the country.

According to Falae, the security situation in the country had crippled the economy and led to no meaningful progress.

Falae, who described security as the most fundamental factor in judging a society, argued that leaders in the country had failed woefully in all areas including politics, economy and agriculture, which could have brought all-round development to the nation.

He said, “Nigeria is not a difficult country to govern but the problem is having the right leadership in power with right commitment and the capacity to solve problems and the challenges.”

In his remarks, Fasoranti noted that Nigeria was passing through some “tough times” at the moment, stressing that there was still hope for a better country.

He explained that the main problem of Nigeria was leadership, noting that some of those in power had no knowledge of how to solve the country's challenges

He went on to say that Nigerians were not happy about the incessant killings and abductions of innocent persons in the country.

Adding his voice to the matter, Bishop Alonge decried the level of insecurity in the country, adding that Nigeria was passing through various challenges because people had gone against God’s commandments.

He expressed the need for people to confess their sins and obey the commandments of God and consequently work together to achieve a better Nigeria.

He said, “For an elder statesman of 96 years old to lose his daughter in the hands of hoodlums, armed robbers, kidnappers or whatever they call them, is shameful to the country at 59.

“It shows that the country was bad, the citizens are not happy and the Lord is not happy with us and we are not happy with ourselves.

“The news of insecurity in the land calls for concern and that we should stop blaming anybody but rather all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace.”