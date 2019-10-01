Ondo Commutes Seven Prisoners On Death Row To Life Imprisonment, Frees 18 Inmates

Also, eighteen inmates serving jail term for various offences were set free based on Prerogative of Mercy of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2019

getzandbraverman .com

The Ondo State Government on Monday commuted the death sentences of seven persons convicted for various offences to life imprisonment.

Also, eighteen inmates serving jail term for various offences were set free based on Prerogative of Mercy of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The inmates had served different years in prison for various offences and had showed remorse during their stay in the correctional facilities.

The action was also parts of activities to celebrate the 59th independence anniversary of Nigeria.

Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, gave the pardon on behalf of Governor Akeredolu.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Police Ondo Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of ‘Osinbajo For 2023 President’ Campaign In Akure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Former Benue Governor, Suswam
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech OPC Condemns Nigerian Government Over Sowore's Continued Detention
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Islam Zamfara Qur’an Desecration: Governor Matawalle Suspends Teachers, Shuts Down School
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Bayelsa Speaker Impeached, Obolo Takes Over
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Nigeria, One Of Our Strongest Partners, Says US President
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption N34bn Fraud: Ex-First Bank Director, Dauda Lawal, Appeals Forfeiture
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Wife Remanded For Allegedly Stabbing Husband To Death
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Ondo Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of ‘Osinbajo For 2023 President’ Campaign In Akure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Former Benue Governor, Suswam
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Angry Mob Kills Three Suspected Kidnappers In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man In Court For Allegedly Raping Daughter
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech OPC Condemns Nigerian Government Over Sowore's Continued Detention
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Borno: 13 Persons Killed, Ammunition Carted Away In Attack On Military Base
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Constable Kills Female Sergeant In Delta
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad