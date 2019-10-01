Ondo Commutes Seven Prisoners On Death Row To Life Imprisonment, Frees 18 Inmates

The Ondo State Government on Monday commuted the death sentences of seven persons convicted for various offences to life imprisonment.

Also, eighteen inmates serving jail term for various offences were set free based on Prerogative of Mercy of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The inmates had served different years in prison for various offences and had showed remorse during their stay in the correctional facilities.

The action was also parts of activities to celebrate the 59th independence anniversary of Nigeria.

Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, gave the pardon on behalf of Governor Akeredolu.