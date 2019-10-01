Police Arrest 15 Suspected Criminals, Recover Guns, Ammunition In Enugu

The police in Enugu State has arrested 15 suspected criminals for their alleged involvement in various crimes in the state and across the country.

The Command also recovered four locally-made guns, four live cartridges, 13 mobile phones, three vehicles, one tricycle and a sword from suspects.

Parading the suspects in Enugu on Tuesday before journalists, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, said the arrest of the suspects followed intelligence information and collaboration with other security agencies.

Abdurrahman noted that the command made the arrest within three weeks in various locations within and outside the state.

He said that within the period under review, the command through painstaking intelligence was able to bust a seven-man armed robbery gang in the country.

He said, “This group, whose members were arrested in Lagos, Port Harcourt, FCT, Aba and Enugu, had been terrorising and snatching vehicles all along within the state and move them to other parts of the country for sales.

“The Command through its intelligence operatives travelled to most parts of the country to round-up this network of criminals.”

The commissioner said that three suspects were also arrested for conspiracy and armed robbery as well as disturbing the peace of Umuebi community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.