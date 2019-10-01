Three Medically Challenged Among 161 Nigerians Repatriated From Libya

The returnees comprising males, females, infants and minors arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos at 5:35 am aboard an Al Buraq Air with the registration number MVT UZ289/01.5A-DMG from Misrata City

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2019

At least 161 Nigerians were returned from Libya early Tuesday morning in the ongoing evacuation of the country's citizens from the North African country.

Among the returnees were three male adults with medical issues who were evacuated into a waiting ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The returnees comprising males, females, infants and minors arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos at 5:35 am aboard an Al Buraq Air with the registration number MVT UZ289/01.5A-DMG from Misrata City, a 200km from Tripoli, the country capital.

The returnees were received at the Lagos airport by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Coordinator, NEMA Lagos Territorial Office, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Muhammed, received the returnees on behalf of federal government at the cargo wing of the airport along with the other national agencies and officials of Edo State task force against human trafficking.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Don’t Cross Into America Illegally, Trump Warns Nigerians, Others
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha Buhari, Missing In Presidential Villa
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion On Warri Road to the Gbaramatu Kingdom, Part 4 By Patrick Naagbanton
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Ghana Road Accidents Claim 944 Lives Between June and July - Ghana Gov't
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Med-View Airline Blames British Authorities For Delayed Arrival Of Passengers’ Luggage
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Business AVIATION ROUNDUP: Ethiopian Airlines Wins Cargo Award, Helicopters Get Green Light
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Nigeria, One Of Our Strongest Partners, Says US President
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption N34bn Fraud: Ex-First Bank Director, Dauda Lawal, Appeals Forfeiture
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Ondo Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of ‘Osinbajo For 2023 President’ Campaign In Akure
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Wife Remanded For Allegedly Stabbing Husband To Death
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Borno: 13 Persons Killed, Ammunition Carted Away In Attack On Military Base
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Former Benue Governor, Suswam
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Angry Mob Kills Three Suspected Kidnappers In Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Free Speech OPC Condemns Nigerian Government Over Sowore's Continued Detention
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International UK To Quit EU On October 31, Says Finance Minister
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Man In Court For Allegedly Raping Daughter
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad