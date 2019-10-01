Three Medically Challenged Among 161 Nigerians Repatriated From Libya

At least 161 Nigerians were returned from Libya early Tuesday morning in the ongoing evacuation of the country's citizens from the North African country.

Among the returnees were three male adults with medical issues who were evacuated into a waiting ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The returnees comprising males, females, infants and minors arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos at 5:35 am aboard an Al Buraq Air with the registration number MVT UZ289/01.5A-DMG from Misrata City, a 200km from Tripoli, the country capital.

The returnees were received at the Lagos airport by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Coordinator, NEMA Lagos Territorial Office, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Muhammed, received the returnees on behalf of federal government at the cargo wing of the airport along with the other national agencies and officials of Edo State task force against human trafficking.

