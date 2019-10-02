2000 Days Of Chibok Schoolgirls In Boko Haram Captivity: President Buhari Keeps Mum



Today is exactly 2,000 days since the abduction of 276 schoolgirls

from Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, on

April 14, 2014, but President Muhammadu Buhari and his regime have

said no word on concrete plans to bring back the remaining

schoolgirls.



Daily Trust reports that the town of Chibok has never been the same

since the infamous abduction of schoolgirls that attracted global

attention to it over five years ago.



While some of the schoolgirls have been found, at least 113 are still

missing, and it is not yet clear if they are still alive.



It is also not clear whether they have been married off, or under

whose custody they are, considering the changes that occurred in the

ranks of the Boko Haram, the violent group that abducted them during

the sole leadership of Abubakar Shekau.



Hours after the abduction on April 14, 57 of the girls found their way

back home, and some years later, a few others escaped captivity, while

the government negotiated with the abductors and freed over 100. A

group, the Abducted Girls Parents’ Movement for Rescue, in its

relentless effort to secure freedom of the remaining 113 captives, has

been reaching out to relevant authorities and non-governmental

organizations that played one role or the other in the previous

negotiations.



Women leader of the group, Mrs. Yana Galang, whose daughter is among

the 113 still in captivity, lamented that concerned authorities are

allegedly not much concerned about freeing their daughters. “We were

frequently being invited to Abuja for talks while the government was

facilitating negotiations that led to the freedom of those over 100

girls,” she said.



“But since a batch of 83 girls was released two years ago, nobody has

ever contacted us again for any talks about rescuing the remaining

ones,” she said. “I have suffered a lot from insurgency,” Rachael

Daniel, mother of Rose who is still in captivity, said.



“My husband, Daniel, was first killed along Dikwa highway. And later,

my daughter, Rose Daniel, 17, was kidnapped at GSS Chibok. “Life is

frustrating; I think life is not fair to me; I am always depressed,”

she said.



Mr. Ayuba Alamson doubles as a guardian of his abducted sister and

spokesman for parents of Chibok girls.



The sister, Hadiza Kwagui, was, however, among the first set of

escapees while been led into Sambisa forest by their abductors on the

fateful day.



Alamson expressed another form of grief and dejection suffered by the

freed girls and their parents, following the government’s alleged

failure to fulfil its promise of sponsoring their education.



His sister, Hadiza, sat for her secondary school examination, full of

hope that the government was sponsoring her higher education.

“Unfortunately, since they wrote their WAEC and NECO at Bethel

International School in Jos, they have been abandoned to date,”

Alamson said.



“In fact, Hadiza is in the village now and some of her friends have

gotten married out of frustration. Some of these girls are now farming

in the village despite what we heard that they had been offered

scholarships to study up to degree level,” he lamented.



However, Yana Galang, who is the woman leader of the parents’

association of the abducted Chibok girls, thanked the federal

government for securing the release of more than 100 of the abducted

schoolgirls but said those who are yet to see their daughters are

still grieving.



She said her daughter, Rifkatu Galam, is still with the insurgents,

adding “My daughter was 18 when the abductors took her away.”



