$9.6 Billion Fine: Punish Former Chief Justice Belgore, HEDA Tells Buhari Regime

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Alfa Belgore

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Alfa Belgore, should

face sanctions for his alleged role in the $9.6-billion fine imposed

on Nigeria by a London court, says anti-corruption group, Human and

Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre).



Justice Belgore was said to have been a key witness to Process and

Industrial Development (PID), a private firm that sued Nigeria over a

botched gas contract leading to the $9.6bn judgement debt.



HEDA said in a petition dated September 16 and addressed to President

Mohammadu Buhari that the former CJN flouted the Nigerian constitution

by providing the legal springboard for the imposition of fines that

almost equal 20 percent of Nigerian foreign

reserves.



A copy of the petition was also sent to the Minister of Justice and

Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.



In a statement by HEDA' s Chairman Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, made

available to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, the group said the former

CJN should be prosecuted immediately by the Code of Conduct Bureau

before the Code of Conduct Tribunal for violating Section 5 of the

Constitution.



HEDA said by providing supporting evidence for P&ID and proffering the

expert advice for the Irish company, the former CJN violated the

provisions of the Constitution and also put asunder Nigeria’s

strategic national interests. It urged the Federal Government to probe

the

incidence to establish whether the CJN' s action was for personal gains.



"It can be concluded, without equivocation, that drafters of the

Constitution understood the weight of the offices occupied by the

prohibited officers and the potential implication of actions such as

taken by the former CJN," the group stated.



HEDA said there was a clear case of conflict of interest which

violates the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.



It refers to Section 1 of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers

which states that a public officer shall not put his or her person in

a position where personal interest conflicts with his duties and

responsibilities.



It noted that Section 5 of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers of

the 1999 Constitution prohibits former Presidents, Vice Presidents,

Chief Justices of Nigeria, governors and deputy governors from working

for the interests of foreign companies or enterprises.



HEDA added, "Chief Justice holds strategic positions in Nigeria. He is

a member of the National Council of State Chairman of the Nigerian

National Honours Award Committee and Central Working Group Vision

20.20.20.



"Reports claimed Justice Belgore testified as an expert witness before

the arbitration tribunal in the UK’s Business & Property Courts, for

the Irish firm, P&ID."



It was reported that as a result of his expert advice, in which he

laid claims to a painstaking analysis of Nigeria’s laws and exploiting

its shortcomings, cited case laws for the benefit of the firm which

resulted in a humongous arbitral award of $9.6 billion (N3.2 trillion)

against

Nigeria.



"The genesis of the award commenced from the accusation laid against

the Nigeria Government by P&ID for breach of a 2010 Gas Contract

agreement," stated HEDA.



"It was on his status as a former CJN that the UK tribunal accepted

Mr. Belgore’s opinion with two members of the tribunal – Lord Hoffman

and Sir Anthony Evans – ruling that the British Virgin Island firm is

entitled to $6.6 billion in damages plus interest until the amount is

paid.



"Also, a third member, Nigeria’s former Attorney General, Chief Bayo

Ojo, was said to have given a dissenting opinion, saying P&ID should

be paid not more than $250 million."



In August 2019, the UK’s Business & Property Courts granted P&ID’s

requested enforcement of the 2013 award against Nigeria by the

three-member arbitration tribunal.



The tribunal relied on the Arbitration Act 1996 (England and Wales)

and the Nigerian Arbitration and Conciliation Act 2004.



Suraj said, "If the award is executed, according to HEDA, the

consequences will be unpleasant for every Nigerian.



"As a result of this breach, the former CJN should be removed with

immediate effect as Chairman of the National Merit Honour Award

Committee. He should be stripped of his National Honour of Grand

Commander of the Niger."



The act committed, according to HEDA, is grave and amounts to a breach

of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, thereby violating the

provisions of the Constitution.



Suraju added, "As a former CJN, he is a member of the Nigerian Council

of State, which is chaired by the incumbent President and is made up

of past Presidents and Head of States of the country, former Chief

Justices, President of the Senate, Speaker of House of

Representatives, all governors of the 36 states of the country, the

Minister of Justice and the Secretary to the Government of the

Federation."

