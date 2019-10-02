BREAKING: DSS Hands Over Maina, Son To EFCC

Maina and his son were handed over to the anti-graft agency at about 5:45pm on Wednesday by agents of the secret police for further investigation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

 

The Department of State Services has handed over former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, and his son, Faisal, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Maina and his son were handed over to the anti-graft agency at about 5:45pm on Wednesday by agents of the secret police for further investigation.

Maina, who had been on the wanted list of the EFCC for the past four years for N2.1bn pension fraud, was apprehended by the DSS operatives in Utako, Abuja shortly after entering the country from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he had been hiding.

Top sources authoritatively told SaharaReporters Maina wore fetish amulets and jackets to prevent his arrest when men of the DSS and the EFCC arrested him in Abuja.

Maina, the source said, had been in the country since June, 2019 but managed to evade arrest for many months until he was apprehended on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunanya, had earlier said that Faisal attempted to shoot operatives of the security agency during the arrest of his father.

He went on to list items recovered from the suspects to include a pistol with live ammunition, a bullet-proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW car, foreign currencies, a phantom 7 drone and sensitive documents.


 

SaharaReporters, New York

