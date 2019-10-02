BUA Group Says NPA Failed To Perform Duties Under Signed Lease Agreement

BUA Group has accused the Nigeria Ports Authority of failing to adhere to any of its responsibilities under the lease agreement signed between both parties.

It said this in a statement released on Wednesday.

The firm was reacting to the decision of the Hadiza Bala Usman-led agency to decommission the Terminal B Jetty in the Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Port complex, which is operated by the entity.

BUA said, “It is on record that NPA has not complied with any of its obligations under the Lease Agreement.

“It is the responsibility of the NPA to dredge the ports, repair, renew, and rebuild the quay walls, as well as provide security for the terminals. It did not do any of these.

“It was the failure of the NPA to provide the required security that led to the nefarious activities of hoodlums and vandals who over a period of time cut the pipes and stole beams of the berths thereby affecting their stability and consequently making remedial works imperative.”

The firm said it had issued the letter to the NPA, seeking for it to grant approval to begin the said remedial work on the facilities in the terminal.

According to the firm, the Managing Director of the NPA, Bala-Usman, ignored the fact that the letter was asking for permission to carry out repairs as is provided for in the lease agreement but instead chose to decommission the terminal for the exact reasons it noted in the request.

The group added, “The NPA has deliberately and mischievously ignored the essence of the request of BUA (i.e approval for remedial works), rather it celebrated the safety concerns that BUA raised, which is in line with the BUA's obligation under the Lease Agreement to inform the NPA of any such issues before taking remedial action.”

The NPA had in 2016 first served BUA with a notice of termination on the grounds that the ‘notice’ was not in line with the provisions of the lease agreement.

According to the statement, the court demanded that both parties enter into arbitration – as provided for in the contract.

The firm said the agreement does not give powers to the NPA to decommission the terminal.

Contrary to Bala-Usman’s assertion that the terminal was unsafe for business, BUA insists that the state of disrepair in the jetty does not warrant a foreclosure of the facility.

Bala-Usman had at a stakeholder forum in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, said on Tuesday that the NPA received a report saying that the Port Harcourt seaport had reached ‘the end of its lifespan.’

She said presentations were been made to the Ministry of Transportation and its board to institute a full repair of the facility.

Under the Port Reform Programme of 2005, the Federal Government of Nigeria leased 25 terminals to different port terminal operators.

The principle of the agreements reached with the firms is that they would operate the facilities, while the NPA will be responsible for repairs and infrastructural upgrades.

The policy is defined by experts as the ‘landlord model’.



