Cannabis Worth N160m Intercepted By Customs In Oyo

The Nigeria Customs Service in Oyo State has intercepted N160m worth of Indian hemp smuggled into the country through the Oke-Ogun border.

Head of the command, Zulkifli Abdullahi, on Wednesday told journalists that the intercepted Indian hemp was discovered concealed inside several packs in a vehicle.

According to him, the consignment was the biggest of such illicit drugs discovered in recent times by the men of the command.

He said no one was arrested during the raid as the driver and the motor boy of the vehicle fled into the forest upon sighting his men.

He said, “We seized 101 bags of the India hemp and 1,047 pieces of blocks of compressed and special Indian hemp.

“According to what we learnt, three years ago, it was selling for N120,000 in Kaduna and today, it may go for N150,000.

“If you add the value of the bags which is N20,000 each, the Indian hemp is worth N159m, approximately N160m.

“If this had made it into the market, it could have caused enormous danger to our children.”