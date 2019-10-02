Democracy Beyond Periodic Elections, Says Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

“Democracy must be participatory. Participation must be extended beyond the parliament.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

 

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has said that functional democracy was not only about periodic elections.

He made the statement during a summit in Niamey, Niger Republic, on Wednesday.

According to Jonathan, democracy is participatory and should go beyond the legislature – one of the three arms of government under such a system.

He said, “Periodic elections alone is not democracy. Democracy is about people. The people must be carried along.

“Democracy must be participatory. Participation must be extended beyond the parliament.”

Speaking further, the former President wondered why anyone would want to stay in office for 14 years.

He added, “Why would anyone want to serve as President for up to 14 years?

“It is not personal property. Democracy is about the participation of the people in governance.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Ganduje's Victory
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Judgment Day For Ganduje, Tambuwal As Tribunals Decide Their Fate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections How Buhari Regime Diverted N543 Billion Resources Fund To INEC, Military -NEITI
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Boasts Worst Aspirant Better Than APC's Best As Ruling Party Says Opposition Governorship Aspirants Can't Win Ward Elections
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Terrorist Behind The Mask In Aso Rock By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Ganduje's Victory
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Judgment Day For Ganduje, Tambuwal As Tribunals Decide Their Fate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections How Buhari Regime Diverted N543 Billion Resources Fund To INEC, Military -NEITI
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Sugarcane Seller Killed One Person In Onitsha, Arrested -Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Boasts Worst Aspirant Better Than APC's Best As Ruling Party Says Opposition Governorship Aspirants Can't Win Ward Elections
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Lagos-based Lawyer Ifeyinwa Morah Denies Being Imprisoned For N50 Million Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal $9.6 Billion Fine: Punish Former Chief Justice Belgore, HEDA Tells Buhari Regime
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Hours After SaharaReporters Story, IBB Essay Organisers Pay Winners Cash Prizes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Okowa Suspends Aide For Posting N3.5bn Grant To Delta First Lady On Social Media
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad