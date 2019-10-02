Democracy Beyond Periodic Elections, Says Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has said that functional democracy was not only about periodic elections.

He made the statement during a summit in Niamey, Niger Republic, on Wednesday.

According to Jonathan, democracy is participatory and should go beyond the legislature – one of the three arms of government under such a system.

He said, “Periodic elections alone is not democracy. Democracy is about people. The people must be carried along.

“Democracy must be participatory. Participation must be extended beyond the parliament.”

Speaking further, the former President wondered why anyone would want to stay in office for 14 years.

He added, “Why would anyone want to serve as President for up to 14 years?

“It is not personal property. Democracy is about the participation of the people in governance.”