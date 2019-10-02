House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Inaugurates Committees

The inauguration was witnessed at the plenary on Wednesday by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, in company with the Clerk to the House, Rufus Giwa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

 

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has inaugurated the standing and special committees of the lower chamber of the National Assembly, according to a report by PUNCH.

Gbajabiamila had on July 25, 2019, shortly before the lawmakers embarked on their annual two-month recess, named chairmen and deputy chairmen of the 109 committees.

