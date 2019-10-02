Human Rights Group Calls For Sowore's Release



The Delta State chapter of the Committee for the Defence of Human

Rights (CDHR), has carpeted President Muhammadu Buhari over what it

called bad governance and disobedience to court orders.



Speaking at a rally to mark the 59th independence of Nigeria in Warri,

the state chairman of CDHR, Prince Taiga, called on Buhari to

immediately release pro-democracy and human rights activist, Sowore

Omoyele.

Taiga said, "We have bad roads, failure in power supply, no good

water, no good hospitals, and corruption has taken over the entire

political system. Our people must resist all form of intimidation and

harassment by governments at all levels and peacefully entrench a

better democratic system."



Speaking in the same vein, Israel Joe, Delta state secretary of

(CDHR), called on President Buhari to immediately release human rights

crusader, Omoyele Sowore, and respect the orders of the court.



CDHR's secretary stressed the need for the people to resist bad

governance and fight for justice which he said was the right position

of their place of citizenship in Nigeria, adding that the group will

use all peaceful and constitutional means to secure Sowore's release

by peacefully occupying DSS's office, if they refused again to obey

the order by the court.



"We have the right to peaceful assembly and we shall occupy DSS office

if they fail to obey the order of the court that had earlier mandated

them to detain the activist (Omoyele Sowore). We cannot continue to

tolerate the very evil killing the soul of the Nigerian state which is

militarized democracy."



The rally which started from CDHR Secretariat along Deco road, Warri

continued across major roads causing a gridlock due to the great crowd

that came in solidarity to protest bad governance.