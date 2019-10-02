Human Rights Group Calls For Sowore's Release

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019


The Delta State chapter of the Committee for the Defence of Human
Rights (CDHR), has carpeted President Muhammadu Buhari over what it
called bad governance and disobedience to court orders.

Speaking at a rally to mark the 59th independence of Nigeria in Warri,
the state chairman of CDHR, Prince Taiga, called on Buhari to
immediately release pro-democracy and human rights activist, Sowore
Omoyele.

Taiga said, "We have bad roads, failure in power supply, no good
water, no good hospitals, and corruption has taken over the entire
political system. Our people must resist all form of intimidation and
harassment by governments at all levels and peacefully entrench a
better democratic system."

Speaking in the same vein, Israel Joe, Delta state secretary of
(CDHR), called on President Buhari to immediately release human rights
crusader, Omoyele Sowore, and respect the orders of the court.

CDHR's secretary stressed the need for the people to resist bad
governance and fight for justice which he said was the right position
of their place of citizenship in Nigeria, adding that the group will
use all peaceful and constitutional means to secure Sowore's release
by peacefully occupying DSS's office, if they refused again to obey
the order by the court.

"We have the right to peaceful assembly and we shall occupy DSS office
if they fail to obey the order of the court that had earlier mandated
them to detain the activist (Omoyele Sowore). We cannot continue to
tolerate the very evil killing the soul of the Nigerian state which is
militarized democracy."

The rally which started from CDHR Secretariat along Deco road, Warri
continued across major roads causing a gridlock due to the great crowd
that came in solidarity to protest bad governance.

SaharaReporters, New York

