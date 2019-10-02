Independence Day Tragedy: Gunmen Kill PDP Chieftain, Vigilante Leader, Guest In Adamawa

Some gunmen on Tuesday killed a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain in Muchalla Ward under Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Ishaya Dauda, and leader of Tapital Pulaaku, a vigilante group, Abdu Bali, alongside a guest at his residence on Nigeria’s Independence Day.

Reacting to the incident, the state government said the tragedy had punctured the celebratory mood in Adamawa State on the country’s Independence Day anniversary, according to a report by PUNCH.

Director General, Media and Communication, Government House, Yola, Solomon Kumangar, said Governor Ahmadu Fintiri condemned the killings, adding that he had directed security agencies to do all they can to apprehend the perpetrators.

He said, “The Adamawa State Government strongly condemns the killings which have completely blackened the nation’s Independence Day celebrations in Adamawa.

“We regret the death of Abdu Bali, Chairman of Tapital Pulaaku Jode Jam who has been working closely with the state government in tackling kidnappings, cattle rustling and clashes between farmers and herders. It is sad that his death is coming at this time.

“At the same time, the governor is also saddened by the killing of Ishaya Dauda, Chairman of the PDP in Muchalla Ward which also occurred on Independence Day.

“The governor has directed security agencies to leave no stone unturned in fishing out the killers.”

The gunmen reportedly invaded the residence of Bali, around 8:00pm.

It was learnt that they indiscriminately gained access to the residence of the deceased and shot at their target repeatedly.

It was learnt that Bali collaborated with security agencies to foil kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

He was reportedly killed along with a guest, who was with him at his residence as of the time of the attack.

A family source, who witnessed the attack said three men wielding assault rifles stormed his residence and shot at him repeatedly.

Spokesperson for the Adamawa State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the deaths of Bali and the PDP chieftain.