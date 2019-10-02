Man Remanded In Prison Custody For Alleged N30m Internet Fraud

He was charged on five-counts including forgery, fake representation, obtaining money under false pretence and Internet-related offences.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

 

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, has ordered that one Onifade Idowu be remanded in prison custody for alleged N30m Internet fraud.

Idowu was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Wednesday.

According to a statement by EFCC spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, Idowu had explored the Internet through series of fake representations to illegally receive over N30m and other sums in foreign currencies from victims of his fraudulent activities across the world.

The judge however, adjourned the case to November 4, 2019, for trial and plea bargain. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

