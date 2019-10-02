Mathew Knowles, Father Of American Musician, Beyonce, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Father of American star musician Beyonce, Mathew Knowles, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 67-year-old made the disclosure during a live radio programme on Wednesday.

According to Knowles, early detection helped him in managing the life-threatening disease after he began noticing blood stains that always appeared as a red dot on his shirt and bedspreads.

He said, “The mammogram revealed that I had breast cancer.”

After informing his adult daughters, Beyonce and Solange, they both got tested also.

He said he has since been on treatment, while also advising men to be more vigilant about their health.

According to America-based National Breast Cancer Foundation, although rare, men also develop breast cancer.

“The lifetime risk for United States men is about 1 in 1,000.

“An estimated 2,670 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year in the United States and approximately 500 will die,” NBCF said.

Less than one per cent of all breast cancer cases involve men.

However, it’s most frequently diagnosed in men between the ages of 60 and 70.