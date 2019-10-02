Mathew Knowles, Father Of American Musician, Beyonce, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

The 67-year-old made the disclosure during a live radio programme on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

 

Father of American star musician Beyonce, Mathew Knowles, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 67-year-old made the disclosure during a live radio programme on Wednesday.

According to Knowles, early detection helped him in managing the life-threatening disease after he began noticing blood stains that always appeared as a red dot on his shirt and bedspreads.

He said, “The mammogram revealed that I had breast cancer.”

After informing his adult daughters, Beyonce and Solange, they both got tested also.

He said he has since been on treatment, while also advising men to be more vigilant about their health.

According to America-based National Breast Cancer Foundation, although rare, men also develop breast cancer.

“The lifetime risk for United States men is about 1 in 1,000.

“An estimated 2,670 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year in the United States and approximately 500 will die,” NBCF said.

Less than one per cent of all breast cancer cases involve men.

However, it’s most frequently diagnosed in men between the ages of 60 and 70.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Again, Disease Threatens Queens College, Lagos Government Begins Investigation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Days To Nuclear Talks, North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Child Mortality In Nigeria, Other African Nations, Caused By Poor Basic Amenities -Study
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigeria @59: My People Are Blinded By ‘Violence’, ‘Tribalism’, Says Burna Boy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International $9.6bn Judgment: UK Court Grants Conditional Stay Of Execution
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Adamawa Doctor Banned From Practicing Again For Cutting Off Patient’s Kidneys
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The Terrorist Behind The Mask In Aso Rock By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Ganduje's Victory
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Judgment Day For Ganduje, Tambuwal As Tribunals Decide Their Fate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections How Buhari Regime Diverted N543 Billion Resources Fund To INEC, Military -NEITI
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Sugarcane Seller Killed One Person In Onitsha, Arrested -Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Boasts Worst Aspirant Better Than APC's Best As Ruling Party Says Opposition Governorship Aspirants Can't Win Ward Elections
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Lagos-based Lawyer Ifeyinwa Morah Denies Being Imprisoned For N50 Million Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal $9.6 Billion Fine: Punish Former Chief Justice Belgore, HEDA Tells Buhari Regime
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Hours After SaharaReporters Story, IBB Essay Organisers Pay Winners Cash Prizes
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Okowa Suspends Aide For Posting N3.5bn Grant To Delta First Lady On Social Media
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad