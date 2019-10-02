N2 Billion Pension Fraud: EFCC Yet To Receive Maina From DSS

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

Abdulrasheed Maina


The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has not received
Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, who
was arrested in Abuja on Monday by the Department of State Services,
Daily Trust says.

The EFCC had in 2017 declared Maina wanted for allegedly complicit in
the over N2 billion pensions biometrics contract scam in the office of
the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

He was reportedly re-arrested by operatives of the DSS, at a hotel
recently in Abuja Monday and whisked away by agents of the DSS.

However, when contacted yesterday, the spokesman for the DSS, Peter
Afunanya, said: “I have no information about Abdulrasheed Maina.”

Charged against Maina include money laundering, obtaining money by
false pretence, breach of trust, cheating, official corruption,
embezzlement of public fund and abuse of office.

A federal court in Abuja had last year restrained the EFCC from
declaring Maina wanted, the judgment the commission had said it would
appeal.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

