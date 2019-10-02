Nigeria’s Senate President, Lawan, Calls For Radical Approach In Fight Against Kidnappers, Others

Ahmad Lawan

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday said that the upper arm of the legislature will adopt a radical approach in tackling the rising spate of kidnapping and insecurity in the country.

Lawan made this known during the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by lawmaker representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.

He said, “The issue of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes affect all of us. I agree completely that we need to do something differently.

“You recall that before we went on recess, we agreed we need to go back to the report to review the architecture of security in Nigeria, which the 8th Senate set up, in addition to a public hearing on a way to ensure that we review the security architecture and structure of our agencies today.

“The way they are designed, we are not getting the best out of them; and we can’t go on like this.

“We will take it up with the executive arm of government, and also our Committee on Communications and the Federal Ministry of Communications.

“The bandits and kidnappers use telephone lines to negotiate, so it means there will always be a lead to where or who they are.

“At the last count, I was told two million lines had been blocked. I think we should go far beyond that.

“And maybe we will need to be a bit radical. We need to give the security agencies some more funds but insist on accountability.”