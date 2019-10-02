Nigeria’s Senate President, Lawan, Calls For Radical Approach In Fight Against Kidnappers, Others

Lawan made this known during the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by lawmaker representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

Ahmad Lawan

 

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday said that the upper arm of the legislature will adopt a radical approach in tackling the rising spate of kidnapping and insecurity in the country.

Lawan made this known during the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by lawmaker representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.

He said, “The issue of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes affect all of us. I agree completely that we need to do something differently.

“You recall that before we went on recess, we agreed we need to go back to the report to review the architecture of security in Nigeria, which the 8th Senate set up, in addition to a public hearing on a way to ensure that we review the security architecture and structure of our agencies today.

“The way they are designed, we are not getting the best out of them; and we can’t go on like this.

“We will take it up with the executive arm of government, and also our Committee on Communications and the Federal Ministry of Communications.

“The bandits and kidnappers use telephone lines to negotiate, so it means there will always be a lead to where or who they are.

“At the last count, I was told two million lines had been blocked. I think we should go far beyond that.

“And maybe we will need to be a bit radical. We need to give the security agencies some more funds but insist on accountability.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Ganduje's Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Judgment Day For Ganduje, Tambuwal As Tribunals Decide Their Fate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Hours After SaharaReporters Story, IBB Essay Organisers Pay Winners Cash Prizes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections How Buhari Regime Diverted N543 Billion Resources Fund To INEC, Military -NEITI
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion The Terrorist Behind The Mask In Aso Rock By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Ganduje's Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Judgment Day For Ganduje, Tambuwal As Tribunals Decide Their Fate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Hours After SaharaReporters Story, IBB Essay Organisers Pay Winners Cash Prizes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections How Buhari Regime Diverted N543 Billion Resources Fund To INEC, Military -NEITI
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Boasts Worst Aspirant Better Than APC's Best As Ruling Party Says Opposition Governorship Aspirants Can't Win Ward Elections
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Housewife Arrested For Allegedly Burning Stepdaughter’s Private Part
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Burst Another Baby Factory In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Inaugurates Committees
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad