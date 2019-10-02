Nigerians If You Have Conscience, Let Igbo Produce President In 2023 -Iwuanyanwu

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, a politician from the South-East, says Nigerians
must demand an Igbo president by 2023 if they have any conscience.
Iwuanyanwu, who was addressing journalists in Umuahia, said the
presidency must be zoned to the South-East in 2023.
According to him, doing so would make Nigeria move to the next level
of social, economic and political emancipation.
He said, “Every good Nigerian, every good Muslim, every good Christian
must support a president of Nigeria of South-East extraction.
“If Nigerians have a conscience, equity and justice demand that they
should allow the Igbo to produce the next president in 2023.
“I have made consultations to different Nigerians in the North. I have
made consultations in the South-West and 80 percent of them are in
support of a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction and of South-East
region.”
Iwuanyanwu expressed his disappointment over what he called,
“leadership failures in Nigeria.”
He said the Ndigbo are highly detribalized and could be found in the
remotest villages in Nigeria, living peacefully and doing their
businesses and paying their taxes.