Nigerians If You Have Conscience, Let Igbo Produce President In 2023 -Iwuanyanwu

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, a politician from the South-East, says Nigerians

must demand an Igbo president by 2023 if they have any conscience.



Iwuanyanwu, who was addressing journalists in Umuahia, said the

presidency must be zoned to the South-East in 2023.



According to him, doing so would make Nigeria move to the next level

of social, economic and political emancipation.



He said, “Every good Nigerian, every good Muslim, every good Christian

must support a president of Nigeria of South-East extraction.



“If Nigerians have a conscience, equity and justice demand that they

should allow the Igbo to produce the next president in 2023.



“I have made consultations to different Nigerians in the North. I have

made consultations in the South-West and 80 percent of them are in

support of a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction and of South-East

region.”



Iwuanyanwu expressed his disappointment over what he called,

“leadership failures in Nigeria.”



He said the Ndigbo are highly detribalized and could be found in the

remotest villages in Nigeria, living peacefully and doing their

businesses and paying their taxes.

