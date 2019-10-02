PDP Tackles Buhari Over Plans To Return Toll Gates

Lekki-Epe expressway toll gate

Nigeria’s main opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party, on Wednesday attacked President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over plans to return toll gates to highways across the country.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, said that the idea was insensitive and lamentable.

According to him, the idea, coming in the midst of excruciating economic hardship and high cost of living occasioned by the alleged incompetence and harsh policies of the administration, was completely ill-conceived and anti-people.

He said, “The PDP insists that at best, such idea amounts to executive bullying which cannot be justified under any guise as it will lead to more increase in costs of goods and services across the country.

“Only recently, President Buhari approved the increase of Value Added Tax from five per cent to 7.2 per cent despite the outcry by Nigerians, who are also being made to pay exorbitant tariffs for electricity and other essential services.

“Since Buhari came into office in 2015, his administration had continued to increase prices and impose all manner of levies on Nigerians which proceeds are being frittered by the cabal in the presidency leading to a bleeding economy and despondency among the citizenry.

“Buhari should exert himself, seek ways of creating wealth out of the abundant resources at the disposal of his administration or make haste to surrender the reign of governance to more competent hands.

“The PDP, therefore, charges President Buhari to immediately rescind the decision to return toll gates on our highways as such is not in the best interest of Nigerians.”



