The Lagos State Police Command said it has uncovered another baby factory in the Isolo area of the state.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said the factory was uncovered after about seven pregnant ladies escaped from there on Monday night.

According to him, five of the girls hail from Imo State, one from Abia, while the other is from Rivers State.

The latest incident comes just days after the police rescued 19 pregnant ladies from a home in the Ikotun area of the state.