Security Guards In Oyo Assembly Allegedly Steal Fuse From Generator

She said that the police arrested the two guards, who were on duty at the time the theft occurred.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

 

The police in Oyo State has arrested two security guards working within the state’s House of Assembly for allegedly stealing electrical fuse from a generator inside the complex.

Clerk of the House, Mrs Felicia Oyediran, said this while briefing journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday.

She said that the police arrested the two guards, who were on duty at the time the theft occurred.

According to her, the only stolen item was an electrical fuse in the generator worth N40,000 and not electrical cables worth over N500,000 as being speculated in some quarters.

Oyediran said, “The stolen fuse was from the generator and not a cable belonging to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

“Though the occurrence was not the first, we have to build a burglary-proof to protect the generator.” 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Sugarcane Seller Killed One Person In Onitsha, Arrested -Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Independence Day Tragedy: Gunmen Kill PDP Chieftain, Vigilante Leader, Guest In Adamawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Housewife Arrested For Allegedly Burning Stepdaughter’s Private Part
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Constable Kills Female Sergeant In Delta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Burst Another Baby Factory In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Remanded In Prison Custody For Alleged N30m Internet Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Terrorist Behind The Mask In Aso Rock By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Ganduje's Victory
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Judgment Day For Ganduje, Tambuwal As Tribunals Decide Their Fate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections How Buhari Regime Diverted N543 Billion Resources Fund To INEC, Military -NEITI
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Sugarcane Seller Killed One Person In Onitsha, Arrested -Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Boasts Worst Aspirant Better Than APC's Best As Ruling Party Says Opposition Governorship Aspirants Can't Win Ward Elections
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Lagos-based Lawyer Ifeyinwa Morah Denies Being Imprisoned For N50 Million Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal $9.6 Billion Fine: Punish Former Chief Justice Belgore, HEDA Tells Buhari Regime
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Hours After SaharaReporters Story, IBB Essay Organisers Pay Winners Cash Prizes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Okowa Suspends Aide For Posting N3.5bn Grant To Delta First Lady On Social Media
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad