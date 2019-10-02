Security Guards In Oyo Assembly Allegedly Steal Fuse From Generator

The police in Oyo State has arrested two security guards working within the state’s House of Assembly for allegedly stealing electrical fuse from a generator inside the complex.

Clerk of the House, Mrs Felicia Oyediran, said this while briefing journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday.

She said that the police arrested the two guards, who were on duty at the time the theft occurred.

According to her, the only stolen item was an electrical fuse in the generator worth N40,000 and not electrical cables worth over N500,000 as being speculated in some quarters.

Oyediran said, “The stolen fuse was from the generator and not a cable belonging to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

“Though the occurrence was not the first, we have to build a burglary-proof to protect the generator.”