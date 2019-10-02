Sugarcane Seller Killed One Person In Onitsha, Arrested -Police

Jubrin Mohammed, a 20-year-old man, has been arrested for stabbing one Hamisu Ibrahim to death.

Mohammed and Ibrahim used to hawk sugarcanes in Onisha.

Mohammed stabbed his colleague to death after a fight broke out between them.

“The fight followed a disagreement between the duo. Efforts to separate them were unsuccessful as the suspect suddenly drew a knife with which he stabbed the deceased.

“Ibrahim was immediately rushed to the hospital but he died on the way.”

The police spokesman in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect had been arrested while investigation into the incident had commenced.

Mohammed stated, “Around 10am, there was a report at the Awada Police Station that one Jubrin Mohammed, 20, from Jigawa State, who is a sugarcane seller, stabbed and killed one Hamisu Ibrahim, 25, also a sugarcane seller from the same state during a fight along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Onitsha.

“The scene of crime was visited by police detectives attached to the Awada Division and the suspect was arrested.

“The victim was taken to hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor, while the relatives of the deceased declined autopsy on religious grounds.

“Photograph was taken and the corpse was released to the relatives as requested for burial according to Islamic rites.”