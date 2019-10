The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed the victory of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as winner of the2019 governorship election in the state.

Chairman of the tribunal, Halima Shamaki, read the ruling on Wednesday, dismissing the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate.

Ganduje was announced the winner of the election following a supplementary election held in the state.

More to comeā€¦