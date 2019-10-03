24 Boys, 2 Girls Taken Away From Families By Nigerian Army Because Of Alleged Boko Haram Ties Released -UNICEF

UNICEF

Twenty-three boys and two girls were released today (Thursday) from

Nigerian Army administrative custody after being cleared of suspected

ties with armed groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP.



This brings the number of children released this year to 44, says UNICEF.



“These are children taken away from their families and communities,

deprived of their childhood, education, health-care, and of the chance

to grow up in a safe and enabling environment. UNICEF will continue

working to ensure that all conflict-affected children are reunited

with their families, have hope of fulfilling their dreams and their

human rights,” said UNICEF Nigeria acting representative, Pernille

Ironside.



The children have been handed over to the Borno State Ministry of

Women Affairs and Social Development and will be kept at a

UNICEF-supported transit centre whilst efforts to reunite them with

their families and reintegrate them back to their communities are

underway.



They will access medical and psychosocial support, education,

vocational training, and informal apprenticeships, and opportunities

to improve their livelihoods.



“We have made progress, but we would like to see all children

suspected of involvement with armed groups, transferred out of

military custody to the care of the relevant local authorities as

quickly as possible to facilitate their return to their families and

communities, spending minimal, if any, time in detention.



"As we commemorate the 30th anniversary for the Convention of the

Rights of the Child this year, we must collectively commit to doing

more for the protection, well-being, and development of children in

Nigeria, including by ensuring that they are not recruited or used in

conflicts in the first place,” said Ironside.



Since 2016, a total of 2,499 people including 1,627 children have been

cleared of association with non-state armed groups. UNICEF and

partners continue to provide age and gender appropriate

community-based reintegration support services to all affected

children and other vulnerable children in communities that are at risk

of recruitment by armed groups.