Another 161 Nigerians Return From Libya

Barely 72 hours after 161 Nigerians were evacuated from Libya, another batch of 161 have arrived in the country on Thursday.

This brings to 322 the number of Nigeria’s repatriated from the North African country in three days.

The latest returnees were received by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The returnees comprising 62 adult females, 18 female children, 11 female infants, 48 adult males, 14 male children and eight male infants were brought back to Nigeria aboard Al Buraq Air with flight number UZ389/03 and registration number 5A-WAC.

Coordinator of NEMA Lagos Territorial Office, Idris Muhammed, who received the returnees, said the aircraft conveying the returnees touched down at 4:10pm.

The evacuation is in continuation of the International Organisation for Migration exercise in collaboration with the European Union.

A returnee from Imo State, Adaeze Nweze, said that she left Nigeria in 2015 without the knowledge and approval of her husband, adding that poverty forced her to go to Libya.

The woman, who said she left Nigeria with her three children, disclosed that she tried to abort the pregnancy she had at the time in Libya about six times but failed.

She later gave birth to a set of twins, but stated that one of them, a boy, died in Libya.

She said, “Presently, our girls pay up to N3m to get to Libya and most of them are killed.

“I witnessed where 10 of my friends were killed with guns and buried.