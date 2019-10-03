Borno: Army Releases 25 Children Suspected Of Having Links With Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army released a total of 25 children including two girls on Thursday after clearing them of suspected ties to Boko Haram terrorists.

Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, handed over the children to the Borno State Government and officials of United Nations Children’s Fund.

Adeniyi said, “The Nigerian Army has begun to commit to the fight against insurgency with specific focus on protection and assisting vulnerable groups.

“Part of the holistic approach is to take into account the development and well-being of children who take part in terrorism, violence without moral reputation.

“Children associated with insurgency are commonly subjected to abuse, killings and sexual violence regardless of how they were recruited.

“Their roles within their participation bears serious limitation for their physical and emotional well-being.

“Therefore, their rehabilitation and reintegrating into civil life is an essential part of our effort with the partnership of other stakeholders.

“As we hand over these children, I wish to emphasise the need for proper reintegration and proper monitoring to guide them from wrong hands.”